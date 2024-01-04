NA Chairman welcomes Vice President of Lao legislature

VIETNAM, January 4 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ extended a warm welcome to Vice President of the Lao legislature Chaleun Yiapaoher, the first foreign guest to visit the Vietnamese NA in the new year of 2024, during a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Chairman Huệ congratulated the Lao National Assembly on successfully holding the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in December 2023, saying the event's success marked the important role of the Lao legislature in the cooperation mechanism among the parliaments of the three countries as well as in the region.

Highlighting the ongoing progress of the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures, Huệ affirmed the Vietnamese NA’s commitments to dedicating its utmost efforts to make legislative collaboration a crucial component of bilateral ties, including law-making matters and decisions on important national issues.

Chaleun Yiapaoher, in reply, attributed the CLV Parliament Summit’s success to the support provided by the Vietnamese NA.

He said his visit aims to acquire experience to compile a history book marking the 50-year journey of the Lao NA’s establishment and development.

He briefed the host about his successful talks with NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định, and working sessions with NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường and the Legislative Research Institute to specifically discuss experiences in compiling the history book and fine-tuning legal regulations which is particularly relevant as Laos is preparing to amend its Constitution.

The host affirmed that the Vietnamese NA and its agencies are ready to cooperate and share experience with the Lao NA in building and improving the Lao legal system in the best possible way. Both sides should hold in-depth workshops to provide scientific insights for policy and law formulation.

He also shared insights into the compilation of the history book marking 80 years of the Vietnamese NA, as part of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of its first general election (January 6) in 2026.

He expressed his support for the guest’s proposal to create a book documenting the history of the relationship between the Lao and Vietnamese legislatures.

On the occasion, he said Việt Nam always supports and stays ready to assist Laos in successfully fulfilling its role as the Chair of ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) this year. — VNS