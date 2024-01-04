Webinar Invite: Introducing a Revolutionary Labor Actions Dashboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the US has experienced escalating labor unrest. This unrest is manifesting in widespread and intense actions. Key sectors affected include manufacturing, hospitals, schools, and package delivery services.



Labor actions impact millions daily. Despite media attention, the full impact of strikes and unionizations on crucial services is not accurately conveyed or depicted. Official statistics provide only a partial perspective.

Additionally, existing solutions fall short of providing timely and nuanced insights into US labor actions, making it difficult for policymakers, journalists, scholars, and union leaders to stay ahead of trends and understand key dynamics.

To address these gaps, Megaputer introduces an innovative dashboard offering comprehensive data, efficient analysis, and timely, tailored updates that revolutionize the way stakeholders navigate and comprehend intricacies of the labor movement ecosystem.

Powered by Megaputer's cutting-edge hybrid AI and linguistic rule assisted technology, the automated engine analyzes thousands of news articles every day, and extracts key pieces of labor action information (such as employer, location, type of action, number of participants, labor organization, etc). It compares this information with already logged actions, and presents new actions for review and logging through Megaputer's integrated BI platform.

Additional value that Megaputer’s Labor Action Tracker provides:

Analysis of workdays spent in strike actions

Strike durations

Information about unionization

Information about dispute resolution

The webinar educates attendees on how to effectively use the dashboard to stay ahead of the mass and make informed decision with the help of the following deliverables:

Comprehensive Insights: Access the latest US labor data through Megaputer's innovative dashboard, providing a nuanced view of key dynamics.

Efficient Analysis: Explore labor information by state, city, industry, union, and time period through a user-friendly interactive interface.

Timely and Tailored: Stay informed with reliable daily updates tailored to diverse needs, helping identify trends and issues in different sectors.



