Command Alkon to Showcase Cloud-Based Technologies at 50th Annual World of Concrete

Attendees Sure to Gain a New Outlook on How Cloud Solutions Advance your Ability to Conquer Daily Tasks, Improve Decision Making, and Operate More Efficiently and Profitably

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 50th annual World of Concrete show. This highly anticipated event will take place January 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



As a long-time exhibitor at World of Concrete, Command Alkon recognizes the immense value of this premier event in bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and partners from around the world. With its rich history and reputation for showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in the concrete industry, World of Concrete has become an essential platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

"We are excited to be a part of the 50th annual World of Concrete show," said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. "This event has been a cornerstone in our industry for half a century, and we are proud to have been a consistent exhibitor throughout the years. The World of Concrete provides us with an invaluable opportunity to connect with our industry and we look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations, sharing our expertise, and exploring new possibilities."

Command Alkon will showcase its latest advancements, including its cloud-native solutions for Dispatch, Customer Portal, and flexible fleet tracking for ready mix operations of all sizes. Stop by Booth N1437 to participate in live demonstrations of a comprehensive portfolio of cloud and cloud-connected solutions:

Monday, January 22

Join our Educational Presenters during their sessions:

10:30 am – 12 pm – The Power of Questions with Martin Willoughby, Command Alkon Chief Executive Officer

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – It’s a (Wo)Man’s World, Emily Branum, Command Alkon Chief Legal and People Officer

Tuesday, January 23

Live demonstrations in Booth N1437

9:30 am – Connected Technologies for Your Raw Materials Supply, Demand, and Delivery

10:30 am – Intelligent and Precision Production with COMMANDbatch

11:30 am – Monitoring and Reducing Your Environmental Impact with Connected Technologies and Data-Driven Decision Making

12:30 pm – Flexible Options for Intelligent Vehicle Tracking

3:30 pm – Smarter and More Secure Dispatching in the Cloud

4:00 pm – “Join Us in the Cloud” Customer Appreciation Happy Hour

Wednesday, January 24

Live demonstrations in Booth N1437

9:30 am - Flexible Options for Intelligent Vehicle Tracking

10:30 am – Connected Technologies for Your Raw Materials Supply, Demand, and Delivery

11:30 am – Real-Time Ready Mix Concrete Properties with Load Assurance

12:30 pm – Preparing Your Move to Dispatch in the Cloud

1:30 pm - Intelligent and Precision Production with COMMANDbatch

2:30 pm – Technologies to Modernize Your Ready Mix Operations

3:30 pm – Smarter and More Secure Dispatching in the Cloud

Thursday, January 25

Live demonstrations in Booth N1437

9:30 am - Preparing Your Move to Dispatch in the Cloud

10:30 am – Flexible Options for Intelligent Vehicle Tracking

11:30 am – Monitoring and Reducing Your Environmental Impact with Connected Technologies

12:30 pm - Intelligent and Precision Production with COMMANDbatch

In addition, Command Alkon has been a steadfast supporter of the Concrete Industry Management program for two decades. As a testament to their commitment, they have donated a COMMANDbatch system to be auctioned off during the CIM Auction at the 2024 World of Concrete event. The silent auction will be held from 11 am and the live auction begins at 1 pm, and Command Alkon earnestly urges all attendees to actively participate and demonstrate their support for this invaluable program.

For more information about World of Concrete show, please visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

