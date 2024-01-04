INITIAL STATEMENT TO BE MADE AT 10 A.M. IN PERRY REGARDING SCHOOL SHOOTING
PERRY, Iowa – An initial statement will be made at 10 a.m. to give preliminary information on the school shooting at Perry High School and Middle School that occurred the morning of January 4, 2024. The Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the press conference alongside the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Police Department. Press should stage at the intersection of 17th Street and Lucinda Street in Perry.
A press conference will be held later this afternoon when more information is available.
