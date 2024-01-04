The Southport School Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Summer Academic Program

Offerings provide research-based academic support for cerebrodiverse students entering grades 1-9

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School , an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced it is now accepting applications for its 2024 Summer Academic Program. Open to students entering grades 1-9, the Summer Academic Program provides individualized, grade-appropriate, research-based academic support for all public and private school students who are not achieving their full potential because of a language-based learning difference or attention issue.



Launched more than 30 years ago, the annual Summer Academic Program at The Southport School is led by the school’s expert educators and emphasizes skill building and learning strategies. While academically rigorous, the Summer Academic Program also incorporates project-based learning, games, and assistive technology where appropriate.

“We're committed to providing a summer program that is educational and engaging for learners,” said Samantha Berg, director of student enrollment management at The Southport School. “Students who take part in our Summer Academic Program are supported by our distinguished faculty who prioritize their long-term academic success. The welcoming and inclusive environment allows students of all abilities to gain the valuable skills needed to start the next school year strong and thrive academically.”

An in-depth multi-week remedial program for students entering grades 1-6 includes tutorial, literature, writing, and mathematics classes. Using a Structured Literacy approach, the tutorial class focuses on each child’s individual decoding, encoding, reading fluency and comprehension needs. The literature class provides comprehension strategies by means of direct instruction and application through the use of literature-based resources and activities. Students learn how to develop, organize, and express ideas using a variety of frameworks in the writing class. Improvement in legibility and writing fluency is also reinforced. The mathematics class emphasizes computational skills and conceptual development, as well as practical applications and problem-solving. The program runs 8 a.m.-noon from July 1 through July 30.

For students entering grades 6-9, The Southport School offers workshops designed to help students learn strategies and tools to be successful in the classroom. Offered in two, two-week sessions, the workshops focus on math, reading, study, and writing strategies. The first session runs July 1-12 and the second session runs July 15-26. Students can enroll in up to two workshops per session and all four workshops can be attended throughout both sessions.

The Southport School faculty are trained in research-based approaches, including the Orton-Gillingham Approach, Lindamood-Bell’s Visualizing & Verbalizing Method®, executive function coaching, and assistive technology.

Families can apply online at SouthportSchool.org. To learn more about the Summer Academic Program please contact the admissions office at Admissions@SouthportSchool.org or 203-254-2044.

The Southport School is an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Founded in 1984, The Southport School is dedicated to providing transformative educational experiences and thought leadership that acknowledge a student’s strengths, promote independent thinking and self-advocacy, and facilitate a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio and a supportive environment where students receive personalized instruction and are championed by expert faculty using research and evidence-based approaches. The Southport School serves 123 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit www.southportschool.org .

