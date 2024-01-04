Verizon customers can save more in 2024

With new mobile and home offers starting as low as $25 per month, guaranteed trade-ins and exclusive streaming offers, Verizon puts customers in control of their spending.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired of hearing about New Year's Resolutions? Us too, so Verizon is making it easy for people to achieve their “smarter spending” goal that many set at the start of each year. Today, Verizon is sharing new deals across mobile, home and streaming to help customers save big on things they love while achieving their savings goals in 2024.

With these offers – powered by America’s most reliable 5G network1 – there’s no better time to be a Verizon customer.

Making it easy to make the switch.

If you want to keep your current device but want access to all Verizon has to offer, we’ve got you covered and now’s the time to switch. For a limited time, when you switch and bring your phones into Verizon, get Unlimited Welcome for $25 per line per month with four lines and Auto Pay – and the price is guaranteed for three years (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees).2

A new 5G phone, on us.

New year, new you, new phone. It’s time to trade-in your old device with Verizon’s exclusive guaranteed trade-in offer for select 5G smartphones. Now, new customers can bring in select phones – any condition, guaranteed – and get a new one, on us, with Unlimited Ultimate plan.3

For example, you’ve got an old Samsung and are ready for a refresh. Bring us the old Samsung and get the new Samsung Galaxy S23, on us, with Unlimited Ultimate plans.

See the biggest Visible savings

Now through January 31 get Visible by Verizon ’s best deal yet: New customers can get Visible for $20 per month for 24 months. This means that new customers save $5 per month off of Visible or $10 per month off of Visible+ for two years.

New customers simply need to enter the promo code VISIBLE24 at checkout.

Save 40% on top streaming services

With any myPlan option from Unlimited Ultimate to Unlimited Welcome, Verizon customers save more on the content they love with our exclusive $10 monthly perks. Customers can get the first-of-its-kind streaming bundle – Netflix & Max (with ads)4 – for just $10 per month, which amounts to 40% monthly savings.

Cut the cable and get on the network you want at home.

Now through January 17, Verizon Home Internet is offering a five-year price guarantee, meaning that you don’t need to worry about surprise price hikes, hidden fees or annual contracts for five whole years on any plan. And starting January 18, switch to Verizon Home Internet and get a $200 Target gift card5 depending on your home internet plan.

From seamless streaming experiences to ensuring your smart home stays connected, Verizon Home Internet is fast, reliable and starts at $25 per month for our award-winning Fios6 and $35 per month for 5G Home, in each case with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans7, now guaranteed for five years for a limited time. Visit verizon.com/home and plug in your address to get started.

1) Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2)BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos. for new customers activating 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers. 3-yr Price Guarantee: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data; excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. Unlimited Welcome: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Max 12 lines. Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. 5G access requires a 5G capable device.

3) 5G Smartphone: $999.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in phone must have the same operating system as the phone purchased. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list.

4) Netflix-Max: Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. After enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, you will need to complete account setup separately for each service. Access content from each service separately. Netflix may be upgraded and downgraded via Netflix. Enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk may affect existing subscriptions to Netflix and Max. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. $6.98/mo perk savings based on the current $6.99/mo for Netflix Standard with Ads and $9.99/mo for Max (With Ads plan) less $10/mo perk added to myPlan. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Subject to Netflix Terms of Use and Max Terms of Use .

5)Target Gift Card: Offer ends 3.27.24. Must activate and maintain eligible Verizon Home Internet services in good standing for 65 days and register for the Gift Card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 8.27.24, whichever is first. Gift Card emailed within 48 hours of registration. We reserve the right to charge back the amount of the Gift Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Target Gift Cards are solely for use at Target stores and on Target.com. Target Gift Cards cannot be used to purchase any prepaid or specialty gift cards. Other Gift Card terms and conditions apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Subject to availability. See gift cards for details, terms, conditions and (if applicable) fees. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product may not be available in all states. The gift cards featured are not sponsors or otherwise affiliated with this company.

6)Fios: For existing postpaid mobile customers with an unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband who then add and maintain a Fios 300 Mbps plan. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Availability varies. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. 5-year price guarantee: Offer valid thru 1.17.24 for new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

7) 5G Home Internet: 5G Home plan at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Availability varies. Subject to credit approval. 5-year price guarantee: Offer valid thru 1.17.24 for new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

