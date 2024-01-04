JUSTIN Wines Takes Over Miami Art Week

Prestigious California wine brand makes a splash in the art community, pairing fine wine with renowned art and partnering with the Miami region’s leading cultural institutions.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery—one of the most well-known and beloved wine brands to come out of the famed Central Coast wine region of California—showcased its heralded range of wines to nearly 45,000 art collectors, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the media during the just-completed annual Miami Art Week.



JUSTIN was everywhere during the week-long Miami Art Week, with presence at 19 different art events and prominently featured throughout the region on artfully designed billboards and at high-end retail environments. JUSTIN served more than 1,600 bottles and 8,000 glasses of wine. Kicking off the week, the brand was the preferred wine partner for Design Miami/ and the presenting wine sponsor for The Pérez Art Museum's PAMM Donor Dinner and PAMM Presents Gala. In addition to these high profile partnerships, JUSTIN was the featured wine at more than 10 top Miami gallery events including iconic locations such as The Rubell Museum, David Castillo Gallery, WYN 317 Gallery, and Museum of Contemporary Art. Dedicated JUSTIN Lounge pop-up bars at The Intercontinental, Fontainebleau, and Loews Coral Gables, allowed the brand to engage with those visiting Miami for Art Week, as well as high-cultured locals who frequent each location.

“Art and wine are a perfect match, each attracting a unique audience centered around passion and igniting senses,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “Miami Art Week, our first large-scale foray into the art world, showcases the best of art and culture, and JUSTIN wines showcase the best of viticulture and exceptional taste. These two art forms fit together with synergy and open the door for members of the community to see JUSTIN as not only the exceptional wine it is, but akin to art.”

JUSTIN Wines—America’s Number One Luxury Cabernet Sauvignon—is a pioneer of California Central Coast wines. Beloved for its bold flavors, every bottle is hand-harvested, artisanally crafted and oak barrel-aged, producing full-bodied elegance. JUSTIN has a dedicated focus on producing powerfully premium wines that are appreciated around the world. The whites and iconic proprietary blends, such as the award-winning ISOSCELES, complete the family and offer a scintillating range of flavors, daring the taster to complement them with a delicious dish. JUSTIN believes in the entire wine experience and as such, boasts a MICHELIN-Starred restaurant on site as well as five-star accommodations at the JUST INN.

In addition to supporting the arts in Miami and nationwide, such as with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, JUSTIN and its parent company, The Wonderful Company, make significant investments in the Paso Robles and Central Coast region through its annual JUSTIN Community Grants program and many other philanthropy and CSR efforts.

Locally in Miami, JUSTIN can be found at large retailers including Publix, Whole Foods and Fresh Market, as well as many of Miami’s hottest restaurants and bars. For more information about JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, please visit www.justinwine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

