Edible Garden Launches PulpFlavors.com E-Commerce Site

Platform to enhance consumer reach for Pulp product line; Consumers nationwide can directly buy our sustainable sauces and turn their meals from ‘Bland to Bold’

Edible Garden’s Pulp line of sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces



BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of an e-commerce site for the Company’s Pulp line of sustainable gourmet, USDA Organic fermented sauces and chili-based products.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, "We are pleased that our new Pulp Flavors e-commerce site is now live. This marks a significant step forward for the Company as we turn our focus to bringing our Pulp products to customers across the country. Now, consumers nationwide who value flavorful, sustainable, and USDA Organic fermented products can directly buy our 'Bland to Bold' Pulp sustainable sauces and personally experience their unique taste."

“The Company is committed to developing our e-commerce platform including robust media support as a key part of our strategy to expand the Pulp product line and enhance the Edible Garden brand. Initially, customers can buy a four-pack of our Pulp gourmet sauces, and, for a limited period, they will also get a complimentary Pulp cooler bag with their order. This online platform will enable us to reach a broader audience for our Pulp fermented sauces and, we anticipate, will open up a new revenue channel for the Company."

For more information on Pulp click here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “looking ahead,” “objective,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





Attachment