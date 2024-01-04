Riot Announces December 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 619 Bitcoin in December 2023, Bringing Total Bitcoin Produced in 2023 to 6,626 while Significantly Expanding Use of Riot’s Unique Power Strategy During the Year

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting, announces unaudited production and operations updates for December 2023.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for December 2023

Annual Monthly Monthly Comparison (%) Metric FY 2023 December 2023 November 2023 December 2022 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 6,626 619 552 681 12% -9% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 18.2 20.0 18.4 22.0 8% -9% Bitcoin Held 7,362 1 7,362 2 7,342 2 6,974 2 0% 6% Bitcoin Sold 6,185 590 540 600 9% -2% Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $176.2 million $25.3 million $19.6 million $10.2 million 29% 147% Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $28,491 $42,872 $36,278 $17,053 18% 151% Deployed Hash Rate 12.4 EH/s 1 12.4 EH/s 2 12.4 EH/s 2 9.7 EH/s 2 - 27% Deployed Miners 112,944 1 112,944 2 112,944 2 88,556 2 - 28% Power Credits 3 $49.3 million 5 $0.0 million 5 $0.2 million 5 $4.4 million -87% -99% Demand Response Credits 4 $22.3 million 5 $0.5 million 5 $1.7 million 5 $0.6 million -68% -10%

Unaudited, as of year-end. As of month-end. Power curtailment credits. Credits received from participation in ERCOT demand response programs. Unaudited, estimated.

“December’s strong performance capped off a successful 2023 for Riot, with 619 Bitcoin mined during the month, representing a 12% increase over the previous month,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “We are proud to close 2023 on a high note, having completed the expansion of our Rockdale Facility and also making significant progress on the development of our new Corsicana Facility. Riot reached new heights in 2023, mining 6,626 Bitcoin over the course of the year while simultaneously demonstrating the unique benefits of Riot’s power strategy, generating $71.6 million in power credits equivalent to 2,480 Bitcoin based on an average price for Bitcoin during 2023. As a result of our industry-leading balance sheet strength, Riot is well positioned to execute on our plan to increase our self-mining hash rate to 28 EH/s by the end of 2024.”





Infrastructure Update

Riot is currently developing Phase 1 of the Company’s second large-scale facility, the Corsicana Facility, which will add an additional 400 megawatts of capacity upon completion of this initial phase. Once fully developed, the Corsicana Facility will have up to 1 gigawatt in total capacity.

During December, the foundation was poured for the first building at the Corsicana Facility, Building A1, and the structure is in process of being erected. Building A1 is expected to be energized by the end of Q1 2024, and the additional buildings comprising the 400 MW Phase 1 buildout of the Corsicana Facility will be energized in the proceeding months.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

In June 2023, Riot entered into a long-term purchase agreement with MicroBT, which included an initial order of 33,280 Bitcoin miners for its Corsicana Facility. Effective December 1, 2023, Riot executed a second order under the MicroBT long-term purchase agreement for an additional 66,560 Bitcoin miners, primarily for its Corsicana Facility.

Collectively, the two purchase orders will add 26 EH/s to Riot’s self-mining capacity. Deployment of these miners is expected to begin in Q1 2024 and to be completed by the second half of 2025. Upon full deployment in 2025, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 38 EH/s.

2023 Year End Liquidity (Unaudited)

Riot ended the year with approximately $590 million in cash on hand and 7,362 in unencumbered Bitcoin on the balance sheet, representing total liquidity of approximately $901 million as of the end of 2023 (unaudited), based on the year-end market price of Bitcoin.

As of the end of 2023, Riot had approximately 230.8 million shares outstanding.

Conference Schedule:

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference held in New York, NY, January 17-18 th .

. Nashville Energy and Mining Summit 2024 held in Nashville, TN, January 18-19th.

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers .

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has data center hosting operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com .

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of acquisitions, including financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unaudited estimates of Bitcoin production; our future hash rate growth (EH/s); the anticipated benefits, construction schedule, and costs associated with the Corsicana site expansion; our expected schedule of new miner deliveries; the impact of weather events on our operations and results; our ability to successfully deploy new miners; the variance in our mining pool rewards may negatively impact our results of Bitcoin production; megawatt (“MW”) capacity under development; we may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits from immersion-cooling; the integration of acquired businesses may not be successful, or such integration may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than anticipated; failure to otherwise realize anticipated efficiencies and strategic and financial benefits from our acquisitions; and the impact of COVID-19 on us, our customers, or on our suppliers in connection with our estimated timelines. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company’s management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as amended, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

