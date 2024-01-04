Paytronix Appoints Eric Steele as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial leader brings deep experience in partnering with growth-stage technology companies

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leading digital guest engagement platform for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that Eric Steele has been appointed company Chief Financial Officer. Eric replaces acting CFO Lee Barnes, who will continue to serve as Paytronix Chief Data Officer and take on additional responsibility as Chief of Staff.



Eric joins Paytronix from Snap One, where he played a key role in scaling the business to a public company with more than $1 billion in revenue. At Snap One, he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development and was responsible for leading the finance, corporate development, and investor relations teams. Prior to Snap One, Eric was a growth equity investor at Catalyst Investors in New York City. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Eric’s deep finance, corporate development, and strategy expertise will serve him well in the CFO role at Paytronix,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO, Paytronix. “Eric has spent his career working with growth-stage technology companies, including as an operator, investor, and advisor. He understands the value drivers to build enduring businesses, making him the perfect person to help us scale Paytronix for the future.”

“I'm thrilled to join Paytronix and advance our industry leadership position in digital guest engagement,” said Eric Steele, CFO, Paytronix. “I look forward to partnering with our talented leadership team to deliver solutions that empower our restaurant and convenience store customers to build lasting guest relationships. These relationships drive enhanced business value for our customers and success for Paytronix.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix helps restaurants and convenience stores design frictionless, personalized digital experiences that drive customer lifetime value, A single platform for loyalty, online ordering, mobile experiences, and gift cards, Paytronix provides brands with actionable insights and strategic support to build lasting relationships with their customers. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

