CAST Highlight recognized as Leader in multiple categories in G2 winter 2024 reports

G2 scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Together, these scores are mapped on their proprietary G2 Grid® which buyers use to compare products, streamline the buying process, and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

CAST Highlight advanced or retained its standing in key categories and is now:

Highlighting the user-centricity of its build, CAST Highlight also received the "Easiest to do Business With" and "Easiest Admin" awards, showcasing CAST’s commitment to simplicity and efficiency; the product also boasts an overall user rating of 4.5/5, with 72% of reviewers awarding it a perfect score.

“We're honored by the recognition from G2, which reflects our dedication to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said CAST Highlight Vice President Greg Rivera. “These rankings are a testament to our team's hard work and our product's ability to deliver exceptional value for CIOs, application owners, and their IT teams.”

Available as SaaS, CAST Highlight is a software intelligence product that provides rapid insights across an application portfolio, acting as a ‘control tower’ that automatically understands the source code of hundreds of applications in hours. It delivers actionable insights on Software Health (resiliency, agility, technical debt), Cloud Maturity, Software Composition Analysis (open source risks), and Green Impact. Built-in surveys capture organizational context for more informed decision-making about application portfolios enabling smarter portfolio governance, faster modernization for cloud, better open source risk control, and greener software.

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.





