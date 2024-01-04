MedBright AI Appoints Trevor Vieweg as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright AI”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) is pleased to announce that Trevor Vieweg has joined MedBright AI as Chief Executive Officer effective January 4, 2024.



Mr. Vieweg was previously Head of Product Development at Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and later served as Chief Technology Officer of Sea Machines Robotics, a venture backed AI and robotics start-up. He is an investor in, and co-founder of, Limmi, an artificial intelligence platform focused on powering complex healthcare data analytics systems, a MedBright AI investment. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical & aerospace engineering from Cornell University and a Master’s degree in enterprise software architecture from the University of California, San Diego.

“Trevor brings a tremendous amount of experience and understanding of how companies commercialize AI at scale in a diverse set of markets,” said Jaime Gerber, Chairman of MedBright AI. “The combination of Trevor’s AI and commercial expertise coupled with our strong healthcare team is the perfect match for our aim of monetizing artificial intelligence investment opportunities that can change how healthcare is delivered globally.”

Mr. Vieweg adds, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Medbright AI Investments leadership team at this critical juncture in the healthcare AI revolution. Our focus is on making investments primarily in disruptive private companies that have the potential to create significant returns for our investors in this space.”

The Company would like to thank Alnoor Nathoo for his services as interim CEO. Mr. Nathoo will continue in his role as a director of the Company.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 28, 2023 with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("Outside the Box"), an arm’s length party with respect to the Company. Outside the Box has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including social media engagement services using social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube, in consideration for an aggregate amount of $100,000 in cash and the grant of 400,000 incentive stock options. The stock options are exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two years and vest four months after the date of grant. The term of the Agreement is for a period of six months.

Outside the Box’s business address is 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville ON, L6H 4V4, email: jason@outsidethebox.capital, telephone: (289)-259-4455

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI Investments is a capital allocator that invests in diversified industries, including technology, and healthcare. Investments may include equity, debt, or other securities of both public and private companies and control stake acquisitions. MedBright has a focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

