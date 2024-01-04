Genasys to Present at Leading Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR, and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate at the following events

iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit Virtual Conference, January 9-10, 2024

Richard Danforth, CEO at Genasys will deliver a company presentation at 12:30 EST on January 9 and host one-on-one meetings the following day, January 10.



To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit – Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Genasys, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3008/49662



The webcast of Genasys’ presentation will also be available on our website under the Investor Events page.

ROTH MKM 36th Annual Conference, March 17-19, 2024





About Genasys Inc.

