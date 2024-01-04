TransUnion Announces Enhanced Identity Graph for Marketing Solutions

Major leap in the integration of TransUnion and Neustar marketing capabilities allows company to deliver more accurate identity resolution and demographic enrichment

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today the enhancement of its TruAudience® marketing solutions line with the newly improved TransUnion identity graph that delivers more accurate identity resolution and robust demographic enrichment. This marks a significant step forward in the integration of the Neustar and TransUnion marketing businesses, as clients using products across our portfolio benefit.



TransUnion’s identity graph serves as the single backbone for an interoperable suite of identity-driven marketing products. TransUnion’s unique approach to graph building incorporates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to cluster identifiers into individuals and households and then score the strength of those identities. This methodology helps drive greater scale and more accuracy from the combined data assets of TransUnion and Neustar, leading to superior recommendations.

The outcome is a substantial enhancement in consumer data depth, breadth, and accuracy across offline and online customer journeys. Customers may see more than a 25% increase in marketable phone numbers and a 54% increase in targetable IP addresses because of the enhancement.

“As the leading Spanish-language media company, our identity solution needs to balance the scale of our audiences with a precise view into how they can be engaged. TransUnion’s enhanced graph and identity resolution process optimizes for both scale and accuracy, allowing us to achieve superior, effective reach with TelevisaUnivision Household Graph,” said Seema Patel, Senior Vice President of Data Enterprise at TelevisaUnivision. “We’re excited to build the future of addressability with our key customers and partners, enabled by TransUnion.”

Improved demographic data completes the holistic view of the consumer delivered by the TransUnion identity graph. To demonstrate the strength of this data, TransUnion recently joined The Truthset Data Collective, a collaborative group consisting of more than 20 leading data providers. TransUnion received top ranks for accuracy in linking hashed email addresses to physical addresses, and across 11 crucial demographic and small business categories. Hundreds of new attributes ranging from life events to home ownership, interests, and consumer & auto finance are now available.

The suite of TruAudience marketing solutions leveraging the TransUnion identity graph include:

Identity Resolution: Allows clients to deduplicate and unify customer records by resolving identities across channels and devices to a single individual or household.

Allows clients to deduplicate and unify customer records by resolving identities across channels and devices to a single individual or household. Identity Appends: Expands reach and improves connectivity by updating and integrating new, valid customer contact information for deeper engagement opportunities.

Expands reach and improves connectivity by updating and integrating new, valid customer contact information for deeper engagement opportunities. Attribute Appends: Enriches consumer insights with expansive demographic data to enhance audience insights and segmentation, while enabling precise targeting across marketing channels.

Enriches consumer insights with expansive demographic data to enhance audience insights and segmentation, while enabling precise targeting across marketing channels. Graph Extracts: Efficiently builds and maintains a first-party identity graph to power diverse applications from media monetization to identifying and reaching new prospects based on specific data attributes and consumer insights.

Efficiently builds and maintains a first-party identity graph to power diverse applications from media monetization to identifying and reaching new prospects based on specific data attributes and consumer insights. ID Translation: Improve interoperability with partners by translating IDs for addressable activation and measurement.



Marketers can also access TransUnion identity solutions through a Snowflake Native App. This allows customers to better protect and govern consumer data assets by leveraging identity resolution in the cloud and enhancing their collaborations with partners.

“TransUnion has innovated with Snowflake to reduce concerns around security, privacy, and governance for customers on Snowflake,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Together we look forward to unlocking privacy-first consumer insights and a new paradigm of interoperability with partners through the Snowflake Media Data Cloud and Data Clean Room technology combined with TransUnion’s identity graph.”

Identity Graph Metrics Demonstrate Impact of Integration

Key performance indicators for the TransUnion identity graph show the impact of the enhancement on scale. Meanwhile, TransUnion remains focused on achieving high levels of accuracy and providing transparency to customers through the exposure of linkage scores. The verification of the graph by both Truthset, and its use in high reliance use cases where accuracy is critical, like marketing measurement, fraud and compliance, reinforce its performance in accuracy.

The enhancement of TransUnion’s identity graph has resulted in significant coverage improvements, including:

Data now represents 98% of the U.S. adult population, including more than 125 million households and 250 million adults with a persistency rate of 99.5%.

Active, appendable phone numbers and emails surged by 25% and 22%, respectively; total phones used for matching now reach 1.9 billion, incorporating 1 billion mobile devices as the core of the identity graph, paired with over 1.6 billion U.S. email addresses ranked for quality and deliverability.

IP addresses linked to households increased by 54%, totaling 111 million IPs associated with U.S. households, as well as more than 1 billion device IDs.

Demographic attributes increased to 700+ with a vast repository of 15,000 consumer propensities and behaviors.

“Enhancements to our identity graph ensure businesses can navigate a privacy-first marketing environment. TransUnion does this by unifying online and offline consumer data through a four-stage AI process, including data sourcing, matching, linking data clusters and scoring identities,” said Michael Schoen, EVP and head of TruAudience marketing solutions at TransUnion. “This approach ultimately ensures more scalability and precision.”

TransUnion’s marketing solutions business, TruAudience® , transforms marketing and media effectiveness with an integrated set of identity resolution and enrichment, consumer insights, audience activation, marketing mix modeling, and attribution solutions for brands, agencies, publishers, and technology providers. Learn more here.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®—and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.