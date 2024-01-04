Alimera Completes Recruitment for the Synchronicity Study

Study with YUTIQ® has Surpassed Goal of 100 Patients Enrolled

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, today announces that it has completed enrollment for the company’s Synchronicity Study, a prospective, open-label clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.18mg) in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis and related intraocular inflammation.

“We are pleased to reach the enrollment target for this Phase 4 open-label study only a few short months after our acquisition of YUTIQ,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the initial readout from this study in the second half of next year to provide retina specialists with a broader sense of the utility of fluocinolone acetonide in a durable intravitreal implant across a variety of patients with chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIU-PS). This could potentially benefit both YUTIQ in the United States and ILUVIEN in Europe and the Middle East, where it is approved to treat chronic NIU-PS.”

About Synchronicity

The Synchronicity Study is a multicenter, open label study evaluating YUTIQ in chronic inflammation. The Synchronicity Study currently has enrolled 110 patient eyes in approximately 25 sites around the U.S.

Patients who meet the entry criteria receive YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg as an intravitreal injection in the designated study eye. The treatment period is 36 months, with data capture for this study being the first 24 months of YUTIQ drug treatment.

The primary outcome measure for the SYNCHRONICITY Study is the mean change from baseline in BCVA letter score in the study eye measured by EDTRS at Month 6 and the mean change from baseline central subfield thickness at Month 6. Key secondary endpoints include time to recurrence of non-infectious inflammation in the study eye, presence of vascular leakage at Months 1, 3, 6, 12, 18, and 24, proportion of subjects with resolution of macular edema at Months 1, 3, 6, 12, 18, and 24, mean change from baseline in BCVA letter score at Day 14 and at Months 1, 3, 12, 18, and 24, and mean change from baseline in CST at Months 1, 3, 12, 18, and 24. Full study details are available at https://clinicaltrials.gov.

About YUTIQ

YUTIQ is a sustained release fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant injected into the back of the eye using CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, which is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and enable patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. YUTIQ helps provide CONTINUOUS CALM™ by reducing recurrence of inflammation in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. For more information, please visit www.YUTIQ.com

About Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment (NIU-PS)

It is a diverse group of non-infectious uveitic inflammatory conditions that can affect the posterior segment of the eye. NIU-PS can affect people of all ages, producing swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness and is a leading cause of working age blindness in many countries. Patients with NIU-PS are typically treated with systemic steroids, which are effective, but over time frequently lead to serious side effects, ranging from acne, weight gain, sleep and mood disorders to hypertension and osteoporosis that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which may also have severe side effects, including an increased risk of cancer and infection.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera’s expectations with respect to the anticipated results of the NEW DAY Study. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Alimera’s control), including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Other factors are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of Alimera’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.