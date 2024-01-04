K.Hill Project Granted Environmental Authorisation and Submits Mining Licence Application

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or the "Project") is pleased to announce that it has received the Environmental Authorisation (“EA”) for K.Hill. This enabled the Company to finalise the Mining Licence application for the Project, which was submitted to the Department of Mines before 2023 year-end.

Highlights:

The Company completed the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) process in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Act of 2011, the Environmental Assessment Regulations of 2012 and the International Finance Corporation Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability of 2012.

The EIA process culminated in the submittal of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) to the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”) in March 2023. Following detailed review and public consultation, the DEA approved the EIA and issued the EA with a validity period of 25 years, subject to renewal thereafter.

Receipt of the EA, together with the required Land Board surface rights approvals and other technical studies, enabled the Company to complete the Mining Licence application process for K.Hill. The Mining Licence application was submitted to the Department of Mines in late December 2023.

The proposed Mining Licence area is sufficient to accommodate K. Hill’s requirements over the extended 57-year life of operations as defined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in July 2023.

Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"Securing environmental approvals for mining projects can often take a number of years, so achieving this major milestone in such a short period of time is testament to the diligent approach adopted by the Giyani E&S team and the efficient and rigorous review undertaken by the DEA. Our experience to date validates Botswana’s global ranking as a top mining investment jurisdiction.

Giyani’s pre-emptive decision to commit to the IFC Performance Standards, in addition to the high requirements of Botswana legislation, as part of this process not only aligns with our values as a company but ensures all workstreams and activities align with international lenders’ requirements for construction financing.

We will continue to work closely with the Department of Mines with the aim of being granted the Mining Licence in the first half of 2024.”

About Giyani

Giyani's mission is to become a sustainable, low-carbon producer of battery materials for the electric vehicle ("EV") industry. The Company has developed a hydrometallurgical process to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs, directly from ore from its manganese oxide deposits in Botswana.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Danny Keating, President and CEO

