Kick off the New Year with a ‘BOOST’ from RIFF Cannabis

RIFF Releases Volume 2 of their Ready-to-Drink Infused Beverages

Introducing: Vanilla Frost and Tropical Burst Featuring THC and CBG

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today debuts the new RIFF BOOST™ beverage collection, featuring two new ready-to-drink THC and CBG-infused drinks from premium cannabis brand, RIFF.

The new RIFF BOOST drinks are available in two new flavours, Tropical Burst and Vanilla Frost, each infused with a blend of nano-emulsified cannabinoids containing 10mg THC and 10mg CBG, ginseng extract, and 30mg of naturally occurring caffeine from guarana extract.

RIFF BOOST cannabis beverages are now available in easy-drinking 355 mL cans – crafted for next-level elevation.

Vanilla Frost : feel the liftoff with this smooth throwback reminiscent of a classically electric, white frozen treat.



: feel the liftoff with this smooth throwback reminiscent of a classically electric, white frozen treat. Tropical Burst: enjoy the jolt of this refreshing Hawaiian punch with a sweet berry kick.



RIFF’s cannabis infused beverages are now available in Canada across select regions and retailers, including Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. Find your fuel and grab RIFF BOOST™ with RIFF at www.whatisriff.ca and follow us @whatisriff.

About RIFF

RIFF was born out of the love for a good joint effort. Committed to providing quality cannabis products and encouraging creativity, RIFF has been widely recognized in the Canadian landscape as a brand that has always supported creative explorers and connoisseurs, serving as a leader in curating and contributing to local events and artist showcases that reflect the RIFF lifestyle. To us, creativity comes from pushing boundaries, exploring ideas, and fresh perspectives among a collection of collaborative endeavors. RIFF celebrates the joy of connection and encourages its community to create something meaningful, for infinite reinvention. RIFF products are produced on behalf of its licensed producer, Aphria Inc.

To learn more about RIFF and where to purchase the new product drops, visit whatisriff.ca and join the RIFF community to stay in the loop on social by following @whatisriff.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

