Arkansas to Participate in Summer Food Program for Kids

Beginning this year, Arkansas will participate in a new program to help address food insecurity experienced in the summer months by many students and their families, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children, or “Summer EBT,” will provide grocery-buying benefits to families with school-aged children who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program. Summer EBT is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) broader summer nutrition program efforts, which also include to-go or delivered meals in rural communities and group meal sites for kids.

Through Summer EBT, families will receive approximately $40 per month per eligible child in grocery benefits. Children who are directly certified for free school meals through programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Medicaid or who have applied for and were deemed eligible for free or reduced-price lunches will qualify for Summer EBT.

Summer EBT cards are fully funded by the federal government, although costs to administer the program are split between the state and the federal government. States were required to notify the USDA of their intention to implement the Summer EBT program in 2024 by Jan. 1.

Nearly 315,000 children in Arkansas may be eligible for Summer EBT benefits in 2024, according to estimates by the Food Research Action Center. The map below shows percentages of children deemed eligible for free or reduced-price lunches by school district in the 2022-23 school year. As the map demonstrates, district-wide eligibility ranges widely — from 21% to 98%.