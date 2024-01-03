6 facts about female genital mutilation (FGM)

Most of the countries where FGM is still practiced have legislated against it. However, until cultural and social norms change, the practice will continue.

We believe every girl and boy is a precious gift from God, and every child deserves protection from whatever keeps them from fullness of life. Harmful practices like FGM can hold girls and women back from achieving their potential and helping lift their communities out of poverty.

In Kenya, we’ve seen success with programs like the Alternative Rites of Passage (ARP), a week-long coming-of-age celebration that includes awareness training on the harmful practices of FGM and child marriage. Also, boys learn to have more positive perceptions of girls who have not undergone FGM, opening a new path to marriage and a shift in attitudes.

The ARP’s concluding ceremonies for girls and boys help replace FGM as an important cultural marker.

The ARP is just one part of the Kenya Big Dream project, which aims to empower girls by eliminating the root causes of FGM and child marriage, allowing them to see their worth in God’s eyes and their potential.

The goal of World Vision’s child protection work is to keep every child safe from exploitation, abuse, and violence. We’re committed to educating and empowering girls and their communities to end FGM.

Watch Messania’s Story, an award-winning short film highlighting a strong woman in Kenya who underwent FGM — and found the determination to escape abuse, challenge harmful cultural norms, and sing a new song of freedom.

Sevil Omer of World Vision’s U.S. staff contributed to this article.