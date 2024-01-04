New Year's Concert 2024

Star conductor Matthias Manasi conducts the New Year’s Concert 2024 in Malaysia

NEW YORK, NY, USA , January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star German conductor Matthias Manasi is among today’s most distinguished conductors. He will conduct the New Year’s Concert 2024 on 14 January 2024 in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra with a selection of Broadway hits and popular tunes in the famous concert hall, The Platform @ Menara Ken TTDI, Kuala Lumpur. Li Xiang Lan, Ai Shi Yong Heng and Ni Zui Zhen Gui will be the soloists for the New Year's Concert 2024.

Matthias Manasi has been music director and chief conductor of the Nickel City Opera Buffalo (NY, USA) since the beginning of the 2016/17 season, making him the conductor to head one of the USA's prestigious major opera houses. On the international stage, he has been considered one of the outstanding conductors of his generation since his acclaimed debut at the Staatstheater Stuttgart in 1994. Mr. Manasi has also enjoyed great success at the Staatstheater Kassel, the Staatstheater Braunschweig, the Kiel Opera House, the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, the Leipzig Opera, the Theater Bremen, the Opéra de Marseille, the Polish National Opera, the Teatro Solis, the Opera Wrocławska and the Poznań Opera.

As a symphonic conductor, Mr. Manasi has conducted the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, the Symphoniker Hamburg and the SWR Symphony Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Romanian National Radio Orchestra, Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra, Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Staatsorchester Braunschweig, Bach-Collegium Stuttgart, among others. He made his debut in the Vienna Musikverein on the invitation of the Vienna Mozart Orchestra with a series of concerts. Following an invitation of the Bayerischer Rundfunk he conducted the Münchner Rundfunkorchester for the project "Klasse Klassik".

In the 23/24 season, alongside his concerts with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra, the Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra, the 23/24 season sees him make his debut in Yerevan with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, he will appear with the Symphony Orchestra of the National Opera in Brasilia, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Prague Philharmonia in symphonic concerts.

Following his longstanding engagements as Kapellmeister at the Kiel Opera and the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, Matthias Manasi took up his first music director post at the Orchestra Camerata Italiana in the 2000/2001 season as Europe's youngest music director. From 2010 he served as Music Director of the International Punta Classic Festival in Montevideo, from 2013 he served as a conductor at the Opera Wrocławska, where he led numerous opera productions to resounding success, including Penderecki's Paradise Lost, R. Strauss' Rosenkavalier and Eötvös' Angels in America. Likewise his engagement at the Poznań Opera in 2016/17 where he led opera productions of Elena Langer‘s Figaro gets a Divorce, Verdi's Macbeth, Tschaikovsky's Eugene Onegin and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, among others.

Matthias Manasi studied conducting with Thomas Ungar and piano with Andrzej Ratusinski at the Stuttgart University of Music and Performing Arts and also piano with Carmen Piazzini at the Karlsruhe University of Music.

Manasi will conduct as a guest in Malaysia, Armenia, China, Brazil and appear throughout major European cities and the USA. He is currently preparing for a new production of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, which he will guest conduct at one of Europe's major opera houses during the next seasons.