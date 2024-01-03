AB892 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to amend 7.70 (3) (a), 7.70 (3) (c), 7.70 (5) (b), 7.75 (1), 9.01 (1) (ar) 3., 9.01 (6) (a), 9.01 (7) (b), 9.01 (9) (a) and 9.01 (9) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: compliance with the federal Electoral Count Reform Act.