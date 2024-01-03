Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and $WHALES Token on the Solana Network

Singapore, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Whales Market team is excited to announce a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance: the launch of our state-of-the-art decentralized application (Dapp) and our native token, $WHALES, on the Solana blockchain. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey, led by the experienced and innovative LootBot team.

Revolutionizing OTC Cryptocurrency Trading

Our mission at Whales Market is to transform the Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading landscape within the Solana ecosystem. We are introducing a secure, trustless platform for the trading of pre-TGE allocations, tokens, and NFTs, powered by smart contract technology. This marks a significant leap in ensuring transaction transparency and efficiency.

Introducing Pre Market and OTC Market

The Whales Market platform is uniquely designed to cater to diverse trading needs through two distinct markets:

1. Pre Market: A groundbreaking approach to P2P trading of pre-TGE token allocations, utilizing smart contracts for enhanced security and transparency.

2. OTC Market: Facilitates the safe and secure P2P trading of tokens and NFTs, moving away from the traditional, informal trading channels.

A Forward-Thinking Economic Model

Our innovative economic model, centered around the $WHALES token, ensures a sustainable and growth-oriented ecosystem. It incorporates a balanced approach to revenue generation, featuring trading fees, revenue sharing, and Buyback and Burn mechanisms, contributing to continuous development and expansion.

Future Aspirations and Expansion Plans

While our current focus is on the Solana ecosystem, Whales Market ambitiously plans to expand into Ethereum and beyond, exploring both EVM and non-EVM chains, as well as ZK blockchains.

Cryptocurrency's Rising Influence in Global Finance

With the cryptocurrency market rapidly gaining momentum and traditional financial markets evolving, Whales Market is at the forefront of this transformation. We are paving the way for a seamless transition of major cash flows from traditional markets to the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies.

Stay Connected

We invite you to join us on this exciting journey:

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhalesMarket

- Community: https://t.me/verifyWhalesmarket

- Documentation: https://docs.whales.market

- Dapp: https://app.whales.market

- Website: https://whales.market

About Whales Market

At Whales Market, we are committed to providing a transparent, secure, and innovative platform for OTC traders, setting new standards in the decentralized finance landscape.

Dexter Simmons contact(at)whales.market