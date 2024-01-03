Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present at NASH-TAG 2024

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), fibrotic diseases, hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, today announced that an abstract highlighting its lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, will be presented at the 2024 NASH-TAG Conference, which is being held January 4-6, 2024, in Park City, Utah.



Presentation Details

Title: Hepatic Functional Improvement Detected by HepQuant DuO within 120 Days of Treatment with Rencofilstat in MASH Subjects with ≥F3 Fibrosis.

Authors: SA Harrison, P Mayo, T Hobbs, C Zhao, C Canizares, R Foster, MP McRae, SM Helmke, and GT Everson

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.hepionpharma.com under “Publications” in the Pipeline section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental disease models and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of NASH. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary Artificial Intelligence deep machine learning (“AI/ML”) platform designed to better understand disease processes and identify patients that are rencofilstat responders. This AI/ML has the potential to shorten development timelines and increase the observable differences between placebo and treatment groups. In addition, Hepion’s AI/ML can be used to drive its ongoing NASH and HCC clinical development programs and identify other potential therapeutic indications for cyclophilin inhibition with rencofilstat.

