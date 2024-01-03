Maintaining Integrity, Accessibility, and Transparency in Reproductive Care  

Our goal is to strengthen the integrity of the health care system in the state and foster an environment of trust and compassion for those who are navigating the many options available to them at a challenging and time-sensitive point in their lives.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) is committed to comprehensive reproductive health care access. In the wake of recent complaints regarding several anti-abortion centers, DPH has initiated a review of its statutory and regulatory obligations. The purpose of this review is to make sure DPH professional licensees and facility licensees – including these centers – are adhering to their designated scope of practice and operating transparently and free from deceptive practices.

Anti-abortion centers – often called “crisis pregnancy centers” – provide information and counseling to individuals who are, or may be, pregnant. Some provide testing for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy tests, and ultrasounds to determine how far along a pregnancy may be. Many of these centers advertise themselves as full-service reproductive health care clinics, yet they do not provide abortion care or abortion referrals, contraception, or other important reproductive health care services. Most centers are affiliated with national advocacy or religious organizations that provide funding and support to advance an anti-abortion agenda.

In Massachusetts, there are nearly 30 anti-abortion centers that operate in the state, with only four currently subject to DPH licensure under state law.

Licensed clinics must comply with the requirements and standards of medical care and services associated with this certification.

Licensed clinics usually are staffed with full- or part-time medical providers that may include physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, or physician assistants.

These licensed facilities may provide medical services, including testing and ultrasound, as long as the service delivered is within the scope of practice for the involved provider.

The clinicians in licensed centers bear a responsibility to adhere to all license requirements and meet the professional standards to ensure the well-being of those seeking care and support.

Most centers in Massachusetts, however, are not licensed as “clinics.” These non-licensed centers are largely staffed by nonmedical individuals or volunteers. Absent the provision of medical care, DPH does not have jurisdiction over these facilities and cannot oversee the quality of services they provide.

However, if these facilities are providing medical care or advertising services that are consistent with a clinic, DPH maintains a responsibility to oversee the safe provision of medical services and health care in the state. DPH may be involved in investigating complaints regarding allegations about provision of inappropriate medical services or staff members performing services without the required credentials. This work may be done in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office’s Reproductive Justice Unit.