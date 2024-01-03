Submit Release
GraniteShares ETFs Announces Name Change and Investment Objectives on some of its Short and Leveraged ETFs

New York, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced plans to amend the names and leverage factors for some of its short and leverage ETFs (the “Funds”). The change in leverage factor results in a modification of the investment strategy.

Effective January 22, 2024, the Funds will aim to replicate either +2 or -2 times the daily variations of their underlying stocks.

Eight of the Funds already trade on the NASDAQ. The Funds’ CUSIPs and Tickers are not expected to change.

TICKER SYMBOL   CURRENT FUND NAME   NEW FUND NAME   CURRENT LEVERAGE FACTOR*   NEW LEVERAGE FACTOR*
AALL(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long AAL Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long AAL Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
ALSD(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short AAL Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short AAL Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
AAPB(2)(3)   GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF   175 %   200 %
APSD(1)   GraniteShares 1.75x Short AAPL Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short AAPL Daily ETF   -175 %   -200 %
AMZZ(2)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long AMZN Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
AMDL(2)   GraniteShares 1.25x Long AMD Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF   125 %   200 %
AMSS(1)   GraniteShares 1.25x Short AMD Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short AMD Daily ETF   -125 %   -200 %
BABX(2) (3)   GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF   175 %   200 %
CONL(2) (3)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
CONS(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short COIN Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
DISL(2)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long DIS Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long DIS Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
FORL(2)   GraniteShares 1.25x Long F Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long F Daily ETF   125 %   200 %
GOOL(2)   GraniteShares 1.75x Long GOOGL Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF   175 %   200 %
JPML(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long JPM Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long JPM Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
JPMS(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short JPM Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short JPM Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
LCDL(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long LCID Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
LCDD(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short LCID Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short LCID Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
FBL(2) (3)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
FBIS(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short META Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short META Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
NVDL(2) (3)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
NVD(1) (3)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
PTIR(2)   GraniteShares 1.25x Long PLTR Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF   125 %   200 %
RVNL(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long RIVN Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
RVND(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short RIVN Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short RIVN Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
TSLR(1) (3)   GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF   175 %   200 %
TSDD(1) (3)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %
UBRL(2)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long UBER Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
XOML(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Long XOM Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Long XOM Daily ETF   150 %   200 %
XOMD(1)   GraniteShares 1.5x Short XOM Daily ETF   GraniteShares 2x Short XOM Daily ETF   -150 %   -200 %


CURRENT
FUND NAME 		  CURRENT INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE   NEW INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE


GraniteShares 1.5x Long AAL Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short AAL Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL).
         
GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF(2),(3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
         
GraniteShares 1.75x Short AAPL Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.75 times (-175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long AMZN Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
         
GraniteShares 1.25x Long AMD Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the daily percentage change of the of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
         
GraniteShares 1.25x Short AMD Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.25 times (-125%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
         
GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF(2),(3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF(2),(3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short COIN Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 time (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 time (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long DIS Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) of the common stock of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) of the daily percentage change of the common stock of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
         
GraniteShares 1.25x Long F Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).
         
GraniteShares 1.75x Long GOOGL Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long JPM Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short JPM Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). 
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long LCID Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short LCID Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF(2), (3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.50 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short META Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF(2), (3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF(1), (3)    The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
         
GraniteShares 1.25x Long PLTR Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the common stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the common stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long RIVN Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short RIVN Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN).
         
GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF(1), (3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF(1), (3)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long UBER Daily ETF(2)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Long XOM Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM).
         
GraniteShares 1.5x Short XOM Daily ETF(1)   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM).   The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM).


(1) Issued under the registration statement dated October 27, 2023
(2) Issued under the registration statement dated August 03, 2023
(3) Fund currently traded on NASDAQ

Capitalized terms and certain other terms used in this Supplement, unless otherwise defined in this Supplement, have the meanings assigned to them in the Prospectus.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares current ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME   TICKER     UNDERLYING STOCK   MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES  
GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF     AAPB     Apple     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF     AMDS     AMD     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF     BABX     Alibaba     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF     CONL     Coinbase     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF     FBL     Meta     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF     NVDL     NVIDIA     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF     NVD     NVIDIA     1.30%/1.50 %
GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF     TSL     Tesla     0.99%/1.15 %
GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF     TSLR     Tesla     1.30%/1.50 %
GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF     TSDD     Tesla     1.30%/1.50 %


ETF NAME   TICKER     EXPOSURE   MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES  
GraniteShares Gold Trust     BAR     Gold     0.17 %
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF     COMB     Broad Commodities     0.25 %
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF     HIPS     High Income     0.70%/3.19 %
GraniteShares Platinum Trust     PLTM     Platinum     0.50 %
GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF     DRUP     U.S. Large Cap     0.60 %


Gregory FCA for GraniteShares
Kathleen Elicker, 484-889-6597
graniteshares@gregoryfca.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by more traditional mutual funds.

PRINCIPAL FUND RISKS (see the Prospectus for more information)

GraniteShares Leveraged Long and Inverse Daily ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The funds seek daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. The funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the funds are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the fund magnifies the performance of the underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect the fund return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security. Investors who do not understand the Funds, or do not intend to actively manage their funds and monitor their investments, should not buy the Funds. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by traders and sophisticated investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse and/or leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and/or short sales and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification that most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds offer. Although the Funds will be listed and traded on an exchange, an investment in a Fund may not be suitable for every investor. The Funds pose risks that are unique and complex.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

THE FUNDS AREDISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBIUTORS, INC. GRANITESHRES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC


