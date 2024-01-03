Fiero Group and ASM Culinary Equipment Forge Partnership to Redefine the Mid-Atlantic Pizza Equipment Landscape

The partnership marks a significant step in culinary innovation, including the 2024 launch of an advanced pizza equipment demonstration and training facility in Washington D.C.

Brewster, NY – The Fiero Group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ASM Culinary Equipment, based in Mechanicsville, MD. This collaboration appoints ASM as the exclusive marketing agents for the Fiero brand in MAFSI territory 5, encompassing Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The partnership is set to leverage ASM's dominance in the Mid-Atlantic Pizza category to significantly expand the Fiero brand's footprint in the region.

Graham Day, Managing Partner and President of ASM Culinary Equipment, commented on the partnership: "Fiero Group provides us with the opportunity to offer our clients the most comprehensive line of pizza baking ovens, dough processing equipment, and accessories. With Fiero's diverse range of products, including traditional and rotating dome ovens, electric stone deck ovens, and conveyors, we can cater to all styles of pizza and various operational strategies for both commercial and residential applications."

Peter de Jong, CEO of Fiero, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "ASM Culinary Equipment is the definitive leader in the Mid-Atlantic Pizza category. We are thrilled to collaborate with their dynamic team and are confident that this partnership will elevate the Fiero brand to new heights in the Mid-Atlantic region."

In a move that underscores their joint commitment to excellence, ASM Culinary Equipment and the Fiero Group are also announcing plans to establish a state-of-the-art regional demonstration and training facility in the Washington, D.C. area. Slated to open in late Q1 of 2024, this facility will feature the complete range of Fiero ovens and dough processing equipment. It will serve as a hub for hands-on demonstrations, testing, menu development, and comprehensive operator education.

This strategic partnership between The Fiero Group and ASM Culinary Equipment marks a significant step in redefining culinary equipment standards in the Mid-Atlantic region. The collaboration is poised to bring exciting developments and enhance the pizza experience for both businesses and consumers.

About Fiero Group:

Fiero Group is a renowned leader in the culinary equipment industry, specializing in high-quality pizza baking ovens and dough processing equipment. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Fiero Group continues to set industry standards and meet the evolving needs of culinary professionals.

About ASM Culinary Equipment:

ASM Culinary Equipment, headquartered in Mechanicsville, MD, is a leading provider of culinary equipment solutions in the Mid-Atlantic region. Known for its expertise in the pizza category, ASM offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the demands of both commercial and residential clients.







