Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Retirement of James E. Raley

DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that it received notification that Mr. James E. Raley, an appointed manager of the board of managers of the general partner of the general partner of the Partnership (the “Board”) retired, effective as of December 29, 2023.



In recognition of his outstanding record of service, the Board has designated Mr. Raley as a Manager Emeritus, an honorary designation (without compensation or voting rights) that reflects the enduring mark he has left on Dorchester and its people.

Casey McManemin, Chairman of the Board, stated “Jim’s steady leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the success of Dorchester Minerals and its predecessors for over 47 years. His wise counsel was essential in the founding of our Partnership and the guidance he continues to provide is invaluable to our team. We continue to recognize his experience and treasure his friendship as he transitions into this new role.”

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

