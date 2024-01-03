Gevo Announces Appointment of Katie Ellet to Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that Katie Ellet has been appointed to its board of directors as of January 2, 2024. Ms. Ellet serves as president, Hydrogen Energy and Mobility for North America at Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, and a global innovator in low carbon hydrogen production. She has held a wide variety of leadership roles in the chemical and energy fields for the last 27 years.

“We are honored to have Katie join our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo. “She has a demonstrated record of technology expertise, market knowledge, and innovation that we expect will be invaluable to help guide Gevo through the next stages of our commercialization and scaling of bio-based renewable fuels.”

Over her career spanning nearly three decades, Ms. Ellet has held a variety of roles that speak to the many challenges inherent in a circular economy, which is central to Gevo's business system. Her extensive expertise and practical understanding of renewable energy applications, chemical products, hydrogen, go-to-market strategies, growth strategies, IP portfolio growth, and critical business intelligence will prove valuable. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston.

“I think we're at a pivotal moment in the development and implementation of renewable energy strategies on a global scale,” Ellet said. "Gevo’s business model seamlessly integrates benefits from agriculture, energy, technology, and transportation sectors. It's a forward-thinking business that maximizes emerging opportunities, and I'm excited to contribute to its success."

