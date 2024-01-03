Versus Systems Announces Annual General Meeting Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company approved all matters at its Annual General Meeting held on December 29, 2023, as follows:



the election of Matthew Pierce, Keyvan Peymani, Michelle Gahagan, Shannon Pruitt, David Catzel, Juan Carlos Barrera and Luis Goldner as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and the appointment of RJI International CPAs as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, advertisers, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, visit www.versussystems.com or the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.