Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,548 in the last 365 days.

Myriad Genetics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30pm PST/ 7:30pm EST.

The presentation will be available through a live webcast in the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day. 

About Myriad Genetics 
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.   

Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
IR@myriad.com

Media Contact
Glenn Farrell
(385) 318-3718
PR@myriad.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Myriad Genetics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more