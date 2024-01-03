SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cummins Inc. - CMI

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cummins Inc. (“Cummins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Cummins and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that “[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.”

On this news, Cummins’s stock price fell $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 per share on December 22, 2023.

