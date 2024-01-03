Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards More Than $380,000 for Municipal Water Management and Conservation Projects 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today awarded more than $380,000 in grants to support water management and planning projects in six municipalities. The grants are part of the Water Management Act Grant Program, an effort by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to protect essential water resources and promote efficient water use to improve the Commonwealth’s overall resiliency.

“Our changing climate has led to increasingly unpredictable weather. Sudden and extreme precipitation puts pressure on our rivers, watersheds, and aquifers – causing devastating flooding across the state,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “On the flip side, we have seen increased instances of drought and resulting challenges around water availability. These grants will help communities and water systems build resilient water infrastructure and prepare for future water needs, while protecting critical ecosystems.”

Since 2012, the Water Management Act Grant Program has provided grants for watershed planning to help improve ecological conditions, support projects that reduce the demand for water within municipalities and watersheds, and implement mitigation related to water withdrawals. Significantly, the program guides water management in the Commonwealth for both the long-term water needs of communities and the protection of aquatic ecosystems.

The following communities and water suppliers were awarded Water Management Act funds:

Abington-Rockland Joint Water Works – $149,500

This project will provide a model for Abington-Rockland Water Works to increase utilization of their Hingham Street Reservoir and reduce withdrawals from their highly impacted wellfields at Myers Avenue and Great Sandy Bottom Pond. The model will provide Abington-Rockland with the capability of making real-time decisions that will help ensure a long-term water supply and provide ecological benefits to its source areas.

Town of Foxborough – $18,240

The Foxborough Water Department has partnered with the Neponset River Watershed Association to implement several water conservation activities focusing on social media campaigns, rebate programs, water-efficient fixtures, and targeted educational mailers and newsletters.

Town of Kingston – $65,000

This project involves completing a source capacity evaluation as water demand increases in town and a water rate study that looks at future needs while encouraging water conservation.

Town of Middleborough – $50,707

This project will prepare and recommend a five-year sewer and water financial plan and estimate the annual possible water reduction benefit from rate changes for water or sewer.

Town of Milford – $48,000

The town will develop conceptual designs for three priority stormwater projects and take the most easily implemented project to 80 percent design. The project will also evaluate suitable sites for small-scale infiltrating rain gardens, and develop a model drought plan, which will serve as a template for Milford and communities across the Charles River Watershed to personalize and adopt.

Onset Water District – $49,500

The Onset Water District will perform a detailed rate study to ensure that its rates fully capture the true cost of providing water service while promoting conservation and will also evaluate the options for lessening the impact of Onset’s withdrawals on Red Brook. These grants will also leverage an additional $92,293 in project work and services, bringing the total expenditure by the communities to more than $453,000.

“It's always great when funds we pass in the state budget end up being put to use locally. I am so glad to see this funding benefitting the people of Abington and Rockland,” said State Senator John Keenan (D-Quincy). “There is still so much we can do with the joint water works to ensure a quality local water supply, but pivoting from reliance on impacted wellfields to the Hingham Street Reservoir is a step in the right direction. Thank you to MassDEP, local leaders, and the advocates who were involved in securing these resources.”

“As the Senator for Milford and the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, I am proud to see the town awarded a Water Management Act grant to protect essential water resources, promote efficient water use, and improve climate resiliency,” said State Senator Becca Rausch (D-Needham). “Through stormwater management design development and implementation, as well as rain garden site assessment and creating a model drought plan, Milford will not only uplift its own residents and resources but also serve as an example for all communities across the Charles River Watershed.”

“These funds will provide much needed planning and an examination of the Hingham Street Reservoir area watershed,” said State Representative David DeCoste (R-Norwell).

“The Town of Milford continues to look towards implementing new and sustainable methods for stormwater control throughout the community,” said State Representative Brian Murray (D-Milford). “This partnership with MassDEP provides much needed funding and resources to further that goal and continue that process.”

For more details on the Water Management Act Grant projects for 2024, please visit MassDEP’s program webpage.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###