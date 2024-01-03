Your Academy's 2023 Accomplishments

This year marked the opportunity to reconnect and engage with our supranational societies across the globe as the world reopened to travel. Academy President Dan Briceland, MD, repeatedly hit the road to participate in each of the four 2023 supranational congresses. Discussing topics from education delivery modes, to engaging young ophthalmologist (YO) leaders, to the potential benefits and risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), Dr. Briceland visited with society leaders and members at the Congresses of the Pan-American Association of Ophthalmology in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; the European Society of Ophthalmology in Prague, Czech Republic; and the Middle East Africa Council of Ophthalmology in Muscat, Oman.