Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,905 in the last 365 days.

People-to-people diplomacy an important pillar of Việt Nam's diplomatic sector: senior official

VIETNAM, January 3 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — People-to-people diplomacy serves as an important pillar of Việt Nam's diplomatic sector, said Lê Hoài Trung, affirmed Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations while addressing a conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The conference, held by the commission, reviewed people-to-people diplomacy in 2023, and put forth tasks for this year.  

Pointing to opportunities, challenges and requirements for people-to-people diplomacy in the time ahead, Trung called for greater efforts to better the work. He asked the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), and people’s organisations to continue implementing relevant policies and guidelines set at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as tasks assigned by the Secretariat.

He urged the organisations to outline plans to promote their partnerships, reform their operational methods, step up communications activities, and pay more heed to personnel development.

Ministries and agencies should work harder to ensure the Party leadership and State management over people-to-people diplomacy, and institutionalise relevant Party documents, the official said.

According to reports presented at the conference, despite complex and unpredictable developments of the regional and world situation in 2023, Việt Nam still recorded significant achievements in external affairs, which were attributable to contributions by the VFF and people’s organisations.

People-to-people diplomacy has played a role in national socio-economic development, protecting national interests, promoting the country’s image to international friends, popularising guidelines and policies of the Party and the State, and bringing overseas Vietnamese closer to the homeland.

On this occasion, the commission honoured collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to people-to-people diplomacy in 2023. — VNS

 

You just read:

People-to-people diplomacy an important pillar of Việt Nam's diplomatic sector: senior official

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more