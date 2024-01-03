People-to-people diplomacy an important pillar of Việt Nam's diplomatic sector: senior official

VIETNAM, January 3 -

HÀ NỘI — People-to-people diplomacy serves as an important pillar of Việt Nam's diplomatic sector, said Lê Hoài Trung, affirmed Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations while addressing a conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The conference, held by the commission, reviewed people-to-people diplomacy in 2023, and put forth tasks for this year.

Pointing to opportunities, challenges and requirements for people-to-people diplomacy in the time ahead, Trung called for greater efforts to better the work. He asked the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), and people’s organisations to continue implementing relevant policies and guidelines set at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as tasks assigned by the Secretariat.

He urged the organisations to outline plans to promote their partnerships, reform their operational methods, step up communications activities, and pay more heed to personnel development.

Ministries and agencies should work harder to ensure the Party leadership and State management over people-to-people diplomacy, and institutionalise relevant Party documents, the official said.

According to reports presented at the conference, despite complex and unpredictable developments of the regional and world situation in 2023, Việt Nam still recorded significant achievements in external affairs, which were attributable to contributions by the VFF and people’s organisations.

People-to-people diplomacy has played a role in national socio-economic development, protecting national interests, promoting the country’s image to international friends, popularising guidelines and policies of the Party and the State, and bringing overseas Vietnamese closer to the homeland.

On this occasion, the commission honoured collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to people-to-people diplomacy in 2023. — VNS