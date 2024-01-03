Top legislator pays working visit to Tây Ninh Province

VIETNAM, January 3 -

TÂY NINH — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ had a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the southern province of Tây Ninh on Wednesday.

At the event, the top legislator commended the province’s efforts to overcome formidable challenges, and carve out achievements across various areas, especially foreign investment attraction, social welfare and tourism.

Tây Ninh has the lowest household poverty rate in the country, and its GRDP expanded by an estimated 6.12 per cent in 2023.

He attributed the province’s success to its due attention to the Party and political system building work, and strengthening of local solidarity.

Expressing his impression of Tây Ninh’s development aspiration, Hue said the province should roll out its planning in tandem with the implementation of the resolutions on regional development, while continuing to enhance connectivity with Cambodia and the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS), making contributions to the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) cooperation mechanism and the CLV Development Triangle Area.

Additionally, the NA Chairman urged the province to accelerate the development of infrastructure, and coordinate with HCM City to connect the HCM City-Mộc Bài highway with Phnom Penh-Bavet highway, given the province’s strategic location on the trans-Asia route, which Hue said provides Tay Ninh with great potential to become an important trading destination.

He agreed on the province’s projects to construct the Mộc Bài border economic zone under a modern and sustainable industrial-urban area-service model, and develop the Bà Đen (Black Lady) Mountain national tourism area into an international-level tourism site.

Furthermore, he requested the province to build farm produce value chains with Cambodia, step up infrastructure connectivity with localities in the vicinity and Cambodia, and prevent cross-border crimes.

The same day, Huệ offered incense and flowers at martyrs' cemetery Hill 82 in Tân Biên District. — VNS