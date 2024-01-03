Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,992 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against Toyota Motor Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating consumer claims for potential violation of consumer protection statutes by Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota” or the “Company”).

If you purchased a vehicle from Lexus (Toyota’s subsidiary) or Toyota, the automaker of the Prius, Camry, Highlander, Corolla, etc., after September 17, 2023, please contact Lowey Dannenberg at (914)-733-7272 or via email at agreco@lowey.com.

To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email at agreco@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, public funds, organizations, and other entities, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws, and consumer protection laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7272

Email: agreco@lowey.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against Toyota Motor Corporation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more