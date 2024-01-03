Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,007 in the last 365 days.

Don’t miss your chance to get hands-on fisheries career experience

Summer seasonal positions at Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries offices are open for applications until January 10.

Learn about fisheries careers and gain valuable experience while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture and aquatic invasive species. Six-month positions usually start at the beginning of April and three-month positions start the middle of May.

Get a glimpse into a seasonal fisheries position with the DNR YouTube video.

Learn how to apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa/jobs/4310358/fisheries-seasonal-worker-internship. Application deadline is January 10, 2024.

For more information about these positions, contact Kim Bogenschutz at 515-290-0540 or kim.bogenschutz@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

Don’t miss your chance to get hands-on fisheries career experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more