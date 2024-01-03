Don’t miss your chance to get hands-on fisheries career experience

Summer seasonal positions at Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries offices are open for applications until January 10.

Learn about fisheries careers and gain valuable experience while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture and aquatic invasive species. Six-month positions usually start at the beginning of April and three-month positions start the middle of May.

Get a glimpse into a seasonal fisheries position with the DNR YouTube video.

Learn how to apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/ careers/iowa/jobs/4310358/ fisheries-seasonal-worker- internship. Application deadline is January 10, 2024.

For more information about these positions, contact Kim Bogenschutz at 515-290-0540 or kim.bogenschutz@dnr.iowa.gov.