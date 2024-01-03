Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,997 in the last 365 days.

AB891 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2024-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to create 39.535 and 115.28 (59) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: academic and career planning services provided to pupils, requiring the reporting of certain data on college student costs and outcomes, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab891

You just read:

AB891 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2024-01-03

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more