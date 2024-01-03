Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,995 in the last 365 days.

Astons Reveals Potential Investment Migration Trends for 2024

Astons, has identified several trends that are likely to emerge in the coming year.

One significant trend we're seeing for 2024 is the rise in demand for programs that align with clients' values, especially those contributing to sustainable development”
— Alena Lesina, Astons Citizenship Expert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a leading authority at the forefront of identifying and understanding the evolving landscape of investment migration, has identified several trends that are likely to emerge in the coming year.

With a legacy rooted in offering bespoke residency- and citizenship-by-investment pathways, Astons is uniquely positioned to provide insights into the shifts that are shaping the future of global mobility for high-net-worth individuals.

As the world gradually adapts to the post-pandemic era, investment migration trends for 2024 are indicative of an increasing emphasis on diversification and securing real-world Plan B strategies, not only in terms of geographic locations but also in investment types. Astons has observed a growing interest in destinations that offer both lifestyle and financial benefits, with a particular focus on countries that present strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment opportunities.

"One significant trend we're seeing for 2024 is the rise in demand for programs that align with clients' values, especially those contributing to sustainable development," says Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residence, and real estate investment expert at Astons’ US office. "Investors are seeking more than just a second citizenship and alternative legal identity; they are looking for ways to make impactful investments that resonate with their personal ethics."

The continuing pressures focused on these countries to shut their programs down, coupled with the increased demand - especially an exponential growth in demand from US HNWIs - forecasts a move toward more countries increasing required minimum investments for their official residency or citizenship programs.

Case in point, insiders at Astons have learned that Turkey has legislation on the table for a 50% increase in the minimum investment for their very popular citizenship-by-investment program that would take effect in 2024. Hungary is also set to re-launch the EU's newest Golden Visa program in January, providing residency by real estate investment for a new minimum of €250K in one of Europe's most sought-after markets.

Astons also forecast a heightened interest in Caribbean investment migration programs, particularly in nations like Grenada and Saint Kitts & Nevis, renowned for their investor-friendly environments and compelling ESG-focused opportunities. These nations have been instrumental in setting benchmarks for sustainable development funded by citizenship by investment programs, a trend that is gaining momentum globally.

Looking ahead, Astons anticipates that the investment migration landscape in 2024 will be shaped by discerning investors seeking enhanced global mobility, financial security, and the opportunity to invest in causes and countries that align with their personal and ethical convictions. The firm’s dedicated team continues to provide unparalleled guidance and support, ensuring that clients navigate these trends with confidence and clarity.

About Astons

Astons is a premier investment immigration and relocation consultancy, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end immigration services to an exclusive clientele that includes HNW entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com.

Alena Lesina
Astons
+1 7542699485
email us here

You just read:

Astons Reveals Potential Investment Migration Trends for 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more