Ubiqconn Technology to Bring Satellite Communications Solutions to CES 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a pioneer in the rugged computer ODM industrial PC & SATCOM industries, is announcing its new, customizable Satellite Communications solutions at CES 2024®. The SATCOM solution is comprised of a gateway, antenna and VoIP that is customizable to meet the most demanding application around the globe. Visit Ubiqconn in the FIC booth, #7149 located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2024 takes place January 9-12.

"It is Ubiqconn's goal to become a key partner and leader in the manufacturing of satellite-related devices," said Tom Wang, Ubiqconn's North America CEO. "To be a part of CES 2024 and meet with companies and organizations involved in deploying SATCOM technology is a golden opportunity for us to share our story. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) our SATCOM solutions are able to fulfill our customers unique requirements cost-effectively and quickly."

Ubiqconn targets companies that provide technology solutions to the military, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, commercial recreation, first responders, and others who need/use satellite communications. The company lists four main advantages it can offer its customers.

• As an ODM, it can modify its SATCOM solutions (consisting of three fully integrated units: SATCOM Gateway, Antenna, and VoIP) to meet the unique needs of every customer.

• Its solution is more cost-effective than competitors because the core R&D for the SATCOM solution is completed, and customers only need to customize it for their unique needs. Also, since Ubiqconn is deploying multiple SATCOM solutions, mass production is more cost-effective.

• Due to its core R&D already being done, Ubiqconn is capable of faster turnaround times than competitors, assuring customers the ability to meet tight deadlines.

• All of its solutions are eligible for ITAR certification, which is critical in doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Secondly, Ubiqconn's SATCOM solutions offer the following:

• BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) satellite terminals utilizing the satellite network

• Global coverage, compact size, and durable design

• Designed to meet Military vibration and shock standards

• MIL-STD-461G and MIL-STD 810H certifications

• Comprehensive communications hub for high-speed broadband in vehicles on the move

• All-around IP67 protection, assuring operation in all types of weather

• Reliable voice, video, and data communications

• Portable for communications-on-the-pause, vehicular for communications-on-the-move, and fixed for machine-to-machine

• Supports both live streaming of voice and data as well as store-and-forward capability, business-to-business (B2B) relay, machine to machine (M2M), and data relay satellites.

For more information regarding Ubiqconn Technology, email: UNA@ubiqconn.com or visit: www.ubiqconn.com.

About Ubiqconn Technology Inc.

Ubiqconn is an innovative manufacturing company specializing in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Ubiqconn is also the manufacturer of the RuggON branded line of rugged computing solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer a series of low-power Systems on Modules to accomplish customization needs. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in the global high-tech design, engineering, and manufacturing for over 40 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, visit www.ubiqconn.com.

