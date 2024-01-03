Clik360 Redefines Lead Generation with a 100% VTL Conversion Rate

Los Angeles, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Clik360, the visionary leader in lead generation, is reshaping industry standards with a bold mission – to deliver an unprecedented 100% conversion rate for website visitors and search queries. For more information, visit https://clik360.com.

Visitor-to-Lead (VTL) conversion rate quantifies the number of visitors to a website that gets converted into leads for a business. Historically, across numerous industries, the VTL rate has been very low. The average rate among all industries is around 2.35%. The real estate industry has a VTL rate of 0.4% to 12%, the legal sector has a 2.6% conversion rate, for dentists between 3-5%, for HVAC industries from 2-5%, for mortgages between 2-5%, and for automotive industries around 1.5%.

Another issue holding back businesses is the cost per lead. It’s based on several factors such as the industry, target audience, geographic location, advertising platform, and the quality of leads being sought. For example, based on a national average conducted in October of 2023, leads for attorneys can range from $30 to over $1,000 per lead (mesothelioma) and auto dealerships can end up paying $295 per lead.

Clik360 brought this harsh reality to light, that all businesses are converting at less than 1%, in a recent article from Dec 6 2023. As a solution, it has introduced two major innovations to this challenging market - VTL (visitor-to-lead) Conversion Rate™ and STL (search-to-lead) Conversion Rate™. Both achieve an industry-leading 100% conversion rate, surpassing current industry standards by an impressive margin ranging from 1,900% to 9,900%.

Noting the efficacy of Clik360’s methods, Charles S., a financial wealth advisor, emphasizes, "When it comes to lead generation, Clik360 didn't change the game... they ended it!" Although Clik360 specializes in traditionally high CPL sectors, including auto dealerships, law firms, insurance companies, realtors, mortgage companies, and contractors, its cost-effective leads offer substantial growth and savings for businesses across the board.

Several game-changing unique selling points set Clik360 apart. Firstly, it boasts a 100% VTL Conversion Rate™, shattering the industry average of 2-5%. It also claims to have a 100% STL Conversion Rate™ that turns every search into an automatic lead. Customers get to enjoy complete exclusivity which means that no leads are shared with competitors and they don’t have to sign contracts, providing them freedom and flexibility. The company also enhances speed as fresh leads are generated within 15–30 seconds of the search, originating from buyer intent searches. Finally, its CPL (cost per lead) averages 94% below industry standards leading to significant savings across all sectors.

Many client success stories back up Clik360’s claims. Linda G., a mortgage company owner, attests, "Leads multiplied 5x in the first month, and the STL conversion rate hit an unprecedented 100%. The cherry on top? An 89% drop in cost per lead." Jason from Ford Motor Group adds, "Clik360 not only kept me ahead but propelled me forward. Leads went up 6x, and my cost per lead? Slashed by an astonishing 93%."

The company’s Founder and CEO Dimitri Arabatzis summarizes its aspirations after a grueling journey of struggle and perseverance by saying, "As pioneers in lead generation innovation, our vision is to lead the industry into a future where every business in the US experiences exceptional growth through our revolutionary approach."

James P., CFO at Clik360, also reflects on the company's 4-year journey, stating, "Clik360 is a labor of love. After seeing businesses struggle for marginal results, I knew there had to be a better way."

With the launch of VTL Conversion Rate™ and STL Conversion Rate™, Clik360 is not just rewriting the rules of lead generation; it's leading businesses into a new era of growth and prosperity. The company’s groundbreaking 100% conversion rate, unparalleled unique selling points, and commitment to transparency, value, and client relationships are setting up scores of businesses for success in the digital age. The company urges businesses to find out more about its services and how they are shaping up to be a transformative force that will redefine industry norms.

To find out more about Clik360’s services download the Lead Generation Transformation PDF.

