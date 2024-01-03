Submit Release
Volstora Unveils The SuperStrata V2 Integrated Battery System

ARNHEM, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volstora, an energy storage solutions manufacturer based in the Netherlands, is launching the SuperStrata V2, their latest cobalt-free and affordable LFP battery technology. This enhanced battery module showcases a proprietary battery management system (BMS) for higher safety, thermal design, and reliability.

Key features of the SuperStarta V2 module include:
1. Advanced BMS technology utilizing a dual-core CPU for processing large datasets.
2. Compact and energy-dense footprint for large-scale systems.
3. Laminar cooling technology to enhance cell cooling efficiency for a longer lifespan and increased performance.
4. Cobalt-free supply chain and responsible sourcing for future-proof development.
5. 158Wh.kg and 262Wh.L energy density achieved at the pack level.

“SuperStrata V2 allows us the flexibility and scalability needed to reach 2MWH+ system sizes in a single system,” says Duan van ‘t Slot, CEO at Volstora, “The is the general storage solution for net congestion, electric vehicle infrastructure, solar carports, and solar parks, due to its versatile performance.”

“With its simplistic design, the SuperStrataV2 helps reduce lead time to our customers,” says Vrishab Bagewadi, Head of Engineering at Volstora, “In addition, it is designed for safety, reliable, and has advanced diagnostics which helps us do preventative maintenance.”

About Volstora:
Volstora builds complete and powerful energy storage systems designed and built in the Netherlands in a proprietary cell-to-system process. Grid congestion, reducing carbon emissions, or enabling fast charging, Volstora delivers tailored systems to a wide commercial and industrial market.

For more information, visit www.volstora.com

For updates, follow Volstora on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volstora-systems/

