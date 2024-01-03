Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes back insurance litigation partner

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that insurance coverage litigation lawyer Manuel Mungia has joined its global insurance practice as a partner in the San Antonio office.

Manuel advises domestic and foreign insurers in complex coverage matters and represents insurers in litigation arising out of directors and officers, management liability, professional liability, pollution liability, commercial general liability and excess insurance policies. He also provides counsel to insurers in connection with the drafting of policy provisions and endorsements. Manuel worked as an associate with the firm earlier in his career.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We are excited to welcome Manuel back to the firm. Manuel is recognized internationally as a brilliant coverage lawyer who delivers outstanding client service. Our global platform is the perfect fit for his insurance litigation practice.”

Neel Lane, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Co-Head of Insurance Disputes, commented:

“Anyone who has worked with Manuel—as client, colleague or even opposing counsel—knows he is best in class. Our national insurance practice has already grown by leaps and bounds with the addition of excellent transactions lawyers. Manuel will add even more scope and depth to what we can provide our insurer clients.”

Manuel, who has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for commercial litigation from 2021-2024, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s extensive litigation capabilities and global reach will greatly benefit the clients we serve. The firm has earned a reputation as a leader in the insurance sector, with capabilities spanning from insurance and reinsurance disputes, including Bermuda Form arbitrations, to corporate, transactional and regulatory matters.”

Licensed in Texas, Manuel received his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin.

