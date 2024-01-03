VoxelSensors introduces new Head of Spatial and Empathic Sensor Fusion Team, Boris Greenberg, at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it enters the final stretch of the seed funding campaign, VoxelSensors is proud to introduce the new VP of XR Solutions, Boris Greenberg, who will spearhead the Spatial and Empathic Computing Solution teams. With over 21 years of expertise in multi-disciplinary R&D within the high-tech industry and academia, Mr. Greenberg brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. His previous roles include founding EyeWay Vision, I.C. Inside, and serving as an R&D lead in Automated Optical Inspection at Orbotech. Notably, Mr. Greenberg holds more than 20 patents and pursued his studies in physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



“For widespread adoption, XR devices need to address human interaction, a synergy of sensing and perception modalities to enable developers to create powerful XR user experiences,” says Boris Greenberg.

VoxelSensors leverages its distinctive SPAES (Single Photon Active Event Sensor) technology, allowing the integration of multimodal perception sensors, such as innovative hand and gaze tracking and SLAM, with high precision, low power consumption, and low latency. Fusing these key modalities will enable the development of next-gen XR systems.

“In 2023, VoxelSensors started collaborations with customers to test SPAES and tailor our solution to their specific needs,” Johannes Peeters, CEO at VoxelSensors, emphasizes. “We can clearly see the positive influence of our technology and systems in creating new mobile and empathic XR Systems. We are also thrilled to share the news of a new capital increase in the final days of 2023, concluding our Seed Round with the support of both new and existing shareholders.”

Experience the Future of Spatial and Empathic Computing during CES 2024

Visit VoxelSensors during CES 2024 to learn about the future of Mobile and XR applications and experience the latest advancements in Spatial and Empathic Computing:

Andromeda 2, Evaluation Kit composed of 2 SPAES sensors, an illumination, and the latest Software VoxelSensors SDK 2.0

SLAM module

SPAES for Mobile

Gaze tracking

To schedule a meeting and become part of the journey, contact us at sales@voxelsensors.com.





About VoxelSensors

VoxelSensors develops groundbreaking Spatial and Empathic Sensor Fusion technology for Mobile and XR. Our proprietary SPAES (Single Photon Active Event Sensor) technology and system architecture addresses OEMs’ demands for power-efficient and low-latency perception solutions. It enables Mobile and XR markets growth by crossing the experience barrier and meeting the growing demand for empathic experiences that understand user intent.

SPAES enables a cutting-edge sequential 3D depth system that provides low-power spatial awareness and low-latency data path. SPAES is a game-changing innovation that unlocks the true potential of fully immersive experiences for consumer electronics, smartphones, and wearables. To learn more, visit us at https://voxelsensors.com.

