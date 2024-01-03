Hibberts Solicitors Announce the Installation of a New Defibrillator at its Office on Nantwich Road, Crewe

Crewe, Cheshire – Hibberts Solicitors Crewe, a long-established firm of solicitors that specialize in company, commercial law, employment law, property conveyancing, tenancy, dispute resolution, private client, agricultural, probate and estate matters, is delighted to announce a defibrillator, funded by Crewe Town Council, and in conjunction with the Nantwich Road Action Group, has been installed at the Hibberts office on the Nantwich Road. The life-saving device, also known as a ‘defib’, was unveiled by Cllr Dawn Clark (Deputy Mayor of Crewe) and Stewart Bailey (Managing Partner at Hibberts).

The latest statistics from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust (NWAS) show that a defibrillator is crucial in helping to survive a cardiac arrest, and without one, less than 10% of people survive. This is often due to the lack of action from bystanders before an ambulance or paramedic arrives, but being able to defibrillate within five minutes of the heart attack can mean that survival rates can increase to as high as 70%

Stewart Bailey, managing partner of Hibberts, comments, “We were delighted that Crewe Town Council chose the Hibberts Crewe office on Nantwich Road to locate their latest defibrillator. Our offices are located on a busy thoroughfare and this defib fills a gap between the Railway Station and Tesco’s store at Wistaston. As the recommended walking time to a defib is 3 minutes, this is the ideal place to install this potentially life-saving device. If we can help to save even one life, then it will be worth it.”

The Hibberts defibrillator cabinet, which also contains a bleed kit, is one of nine that have been sited in key locations across Crewe and have been funded by the Crewe Town Council from their Community Plan. All of these units, including the new one at the solicitors crewe, are registered on the national defibrillator database. This enables people who call 999 to be directed to the nearest defib location if the medical emergency is close to one. They will then be given the access code if it is appropriate to do so.

Hibberts Solicitors invites those who wish to find out more to visit the Crewe Town Council website, where they can see all the defibrillators’ locations or learn how to use one effectively.

With origins dating back to 1799, Hibberts Solicitors is a long-established firm of solicitors that offers a traditional and personal service by working closely with clients to understand their unique needs and objectives. With an experienced and highly knowledgeable team, Hibberts Solicitors offers legal expertise in a range of areas, including company, commercial law, employment law, property conveyancing, tenancy, dispute resolution, private client, agricultural, probate and estate matters.

To learn more about Hibberts Solicitors and the installation of a new defibrillator at the firm’s office, please visit the website at https://www.hibberts.com/.

