Canon U.S.A., Inc. Celebrates 15 Years of Success with Prestigious Center of Excellence Certification from BenchmarkPortal

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized for the 15th consecutive year, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces it has once again received the esteemed certification as a Center of Excellence for Customer Solutions by BenchmarkPortal. This remarkable milestone marks Canon’s unwavering commitment to exemplary customer service, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

BenchmarkPortal, renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, awarded this honor to Canon for the 15th consecutive year, emphasizing the company's consistent dedication to efficiency and effectiveness in its Customer Solutions Center. The certification is granted to contact centers ranking in the top 10 percent, following meticulous audits and comparisons of performance indicators among peer organizations. The evaluation underscores Canon’s Customer Solutions Center's outstanding performance across cost and quality-related parameters, surpassing industry benchmarks.

Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal, commended Canon U.S.A., Inc., stating, "Maintaining excellence for fifteen years in the Customer Solutions Center reflects the commitment, dedication, and exceptional results delivered by Canon's contact center professionals. Their dedicated pursuit of excellence is truly admirable."

Canon joins an elite group of only ten companies worldwide to achieve the Center of Excellence certification for 15 consecutive years, solidifying its position as a benchmark within BenchmarkPortal’s contact center global performance database.

"Receiving this prestigious certification for the fifteenth consecutive year reaffirms Canon's relentless pursuit of providing unparalleled service and support to our customers," said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of our Customer Solutions Center team, reflecting Canon's ongoing endeavor to stand out within the industry through outstanding service delivery."

Canon U.S.A., Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to providing best-in-class service and support, empowering customers and channel partners alike while continuously raising the bar for industry standards.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal’s rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practices database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center’s performance. www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-center-certification/

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit

www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachment

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com