01/03/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Vision Solar Bankruptcy Filing

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today announced that Vision Solar LLC filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on December 28, 2023. Attorney General Tong sued Vision Solar LLC in March 2023, after an investigation in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection exposed Vision’s use of high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations, delays, and unpermitted work.

Connecticut’s lawsuit alleges violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Home Improvement Act, and other state laws. It claims Vision pressured consumers into loans for solar panels they could not afford and which, in some cases, were never activated. It also asserts Vision completed work without applying for or obtaining necessary permits, leaving consumers with systems that could not be connected to the grid as promised.

Since Attorney General Tong’s filing, other attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission, and business partners have also sued Vision Solar.

“Connecticut was the first state to take Vision to court for its deceptive conduct. We looked forward to taking our case all the way to trial. Unfortunately, Vision collapsed before that could happen. But we will continue to fight for Connecticut consumers and to hold Vision accountable for its illegal and unfair actions,” said Attorney General Tong.

“It is unfortunate anytime a company collapses before consumers can be made whole,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “The Department of Consumer Protection will continue to support the Office of the Attorney General in their efforts to hold Vision accountable, and to the extent that consumers are eligible for compensation from the Guaranty Fund, our office is ready to work with those affected.”

Vision filed its petition under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code, meaning the company is shutting down and not seeking to reorganize. It is unlikely that Vision Solar has assets sufficient to cover its debts.

Vision Solar’s Connecticut consumers who believe Vision owes them money or services and who submit a proof of claim to the bankruptcy court may be entitled to compensation of up to $25,000 from the Department of Consumer Protection’s Home Improvement Guaranty Fund if the bankruptcy is finalized and the consumers are not made whole on their claims. Consumers with questions about the Guaranty Fund should contact dcp.guarantyfunds@ct.gov.

Vision’s customers should be aware that Vision’s bankruptcy filing does not cancel or change consumers’ loan or lease agreements with third parties related to Vision solar systems. Consumers may wish to speak to their financing or leasing company with questions about the status of their systems.

Any Connecticut consumer with questions about their particular situation and any rights against Vision Solar should contact a private attorney. The Office of the Attorney General does not represent individual consumers and cannot file a claim on any individual consumer’s behalf. Instructions for filing a proof of claim with the bankruptcy court may be found here.

Vision Solar’s bankruptcy proceeding is pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, at docket number 23-21939-JNP.

