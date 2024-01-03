JLab Introduces its First Luxury Wireless Headphones

The New JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones Offer Pristine Sound Reproduction, 70+ Hours of Playback and Lasting Comfort at an Unbeatable Price

San Diego, CA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today in advance of CES 2024®, award-winning designer of personal audio technology JLab, introduced the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones. The new over ear headphones are JLab’s first foray into the higher end headphone market, delivering a suite of advanced features like Immersive Lab quality sound, smart active noise canceling, spatial audio support, and Bluetooth Multipoint and Bluetooth LE audio capabilities. These features, paired with impressive 40mm drivers for expansive sound and up to 70 hours of playback, make the $79.99 JBuds Lux ANC headphones a no-brainer for anyone looking for a premium listening experience at a great value. The new headphones can be pre-ordered starting January 3, 2024 in three different colorways, cloud white, graphite, sage and mauve at www.jlab.com with an estimated ship date of late-February (cloud white, graphite, sage) and late March for mauve.





"Everyone deserves to experience the magic of exceptional audio quality. However, not all music lovers have $300 to spend on great headphones. We took that as a challenge,” says JLab CEO Win Cramer. “The JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones redefine the category, demonstrating how much is possible at a relatively low entry point. We integrated the best Bluetooth technologies, exceptional noise canceling capabilities, an incredibly comfortable platform, and all the bells and whistles to produce exceptional sound. Lux offers an unparalleled listening experience for sub-$100 headphones and we can’t wait for you to try them on for size.”

Uncompromising Audio Quality & Noise Cancellation

Ideal for those seeking a pair of headphones that can deliver against all their day-to-day needs without skimping on audio quality, the JBuds Lux ANC headphones excel at producing high fidelity playback. Imbued with the same size 40mm drivers as manufacturers like Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, Shure, Technics, JBL, Bose, and others, the Lux headphones are a huge step up in terms of audio quality. The massive 40mm drivers produce a 20 – 20 kHz frequency response with very low distortion (THD) of <1% at 1.0kHz/1mW, 98 +/- 3 dB at 1.0 kHz. The result is an incredible listening experience that more accurately reflects the true wishes of the artists who recorded their music.

Audio quality also extends to the JBuds Lux Smart Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. The ANC technology not only expertly filters out external noises for audio playback, but also gives users the ability to take exceptionally clear calls without worrying about unwanted noise from either end.

Fine Tune Listening with the JLab App

Since not all users listen and hear the same way, Jlab offers the ability for users to fully customize their listening experience via the JLab App. Listeners can enjoy advanced features like Safe Hearing Mode, which limits the maximum volume output to World Health Organization recommended limits. In addition to this, a complete set of EQ controls allow users to fine tune their sound by using the equalizer settings or with three default settings: JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost.

Easy to Use & Comfortable for Extended Listening

The JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones are foldable for easy storage and feature incredibly soft and comfortable rotating Cloud Foam Earcups and Headband. The lush Cloud Foam Earcups make it easy to wear the headphones for long periods of time like during flights or at work. When not in use, listeners can position the ear cups flat around their necks, making them easy to wear on and off over extended periods. The addition of Bluetooth Multi-Point enables the headphones to seamlessly connect to any two devices—like a smartphone and a computer—making it easy to switch between devices as needed for hassle-free listening.

In a market where quality often comes at a high cost, JLab is known to stand out by providing cutting-edge features without breaking the bank. JLab’s commitment to innovation and dedication to affordability sets the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones apart as the go-to choice for serious and casual listeners, alike.

Availability & Price

The new headphones can be pre-ordered starting January 3, 2024 in three different colorways, cloud white, graphite, sage and mauve at www.jlab.com with an estimated ship date of late-February (cloud white, graphite, sage) and late March for mauve.

Technical Specifications

Smart active noise canceling (ANC) up to 25 dB with three noise control modes: ANC High, ANC Off, Be Aware (customizable levels via JLab App)

70+ hours playtime (40+ hours ANC)

EQ3 + fully customizable EQ via JLab

Immersive Lab quality sound via 40mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint

Spatial Audio and Bluetooth LE audio compatible

Google Fast Pair for locating headphones

Fast Charge: 10 minutes for 4 hours with USB-C

2-Year Warranty

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

Attachment

JLab Media JLab 8583803436 media@jlab.com