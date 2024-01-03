Digital Ally Concludes 2023 With Over 110 New Subscription Customers During the Year

The Company’s subscription model continues its momentum in 2023, bringing in over 110 new contracts, bringing the total to over 300 contracts since the adoption of this model in the middle of 2020.

LENEXA, KS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced over 110 new subscription contracts were signed throughout 2023, a notable milestone that brings the Company’s total to exceed 300 contracts, continuing to display the strong demand for our FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and EVO-HD in-car video solutions.

The Company’s switch to a subscription program model in mid-2020 has proven to be a great success and widely accepted in the industry, already surpassing $10 million in deferred revenues, as adequate funding for many municipalities can often be a rigorous and slow process. The subscription model minimizes their upfront capital expenditure and allows flexibility for the customer based on their current financial situation, without having to sacrifice their urgency for video evidence technology.

“We’re thrilled to announce another great year, securing over 110 new contracts for the Company as we continue to stack these three- and five- year subscription plans and take a larger foothold throughout the marketplace. Surpassing over 300 contracts is a great accomplishment, after making this business adjustment just over three years ago,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “We are excited to continue to build on this success and expect even better results in 2024, with new innovation and notable contracts secured throughout this upcoming year and beyond. We are excited about the continued milestones and forward progress being made, as this shows the potential and expected growth the Company will have as it becomes disciplined and attentive moving forward.”

The milestone comes as the Company continues with its filing of the S-4/A Registration Statement Amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the announcement of several notable law enforcement orders and patents, as well as the addition of its InterVu Room solution. Digital Ally continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and a world-class video solutions ecosystem with the FirstVu Pro body-worn camera, EVO-HD in-car system, InterVu Room system, EVO Web and QuickVu docking stations.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

