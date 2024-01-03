OSS Joins Two Key U.S. DoD Consortiums, SCEC and SOSSEC

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, has been accepted as a member of two US Department of Defense (DoD) business consortiums, the System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) and the Sensors, Communications, and Electronics Consortium (SCEC).



These consortiums were formed to address the technology procurement requirements of the DoD, including facilitating research and development, technology demonstrations and prototype projects.



SOSSEC and SCEC have completed more than 330 projects with over 950 consortium members valued in excess of $1 billion. The consortiums are affiliated with nine Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) that provide the authorization of federal agencies to procure research and development, including prototypes.



“Our membership in these consortiums demonstrates OSS’s commitment to bring ruggedized data center class compute and storage solutions to meet emerging AI/ML requirements for next generation platforms,” commented OSS VP of sales, Robert Kalebaugh. “This membership provides access to U.S. DoD research and development agencies such as Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), U.S. Army Engineer Research Center (ERDC), National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGIA), Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) and others.



“Joining these consortiums further demonstrates our commitment to providing high speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems for our DoD partners. This includes the opportunity to collaborate with consortium members to define technology roadmaps, set requirements and provide AI hardware/software capabilities and solutions that are directly relevant to enhancing the mission effectiveness of the next generation of military air, land, and sea platforms.”



OSS membership in SOSSEC and SCEC also creates opportunities for the company to work alongside DoD requirements and acquisition communities, supporting major DoD initiatives such as Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2). JADC2 is a distributed and decentralized command and control strategy designed to enable a tactical advantage in the battlefield.



JADC2 requires datacenter-level AI processing power in the field, where multiple sensor data processing must endure exceptionally harsh and variable battlefield environments at the very Edge. OSS addresses this need with a full range of data center level compute and storage solutions uniquely designed for the rugged Edge and which deliver ‘performance without compromise.’



OSS plans to participate in a number of SOSSEC events this year, where it will showcase its leadership in high speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems that have been winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.



OSS is also a member of other consortiums, including the Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) consortium, which enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards, and PCI-SIG, a consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.



OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.



OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

